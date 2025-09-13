Criminal wanted in 3 states for abduction and sexual assault of women arrested

PUNE: A history sheeter wanted in multiple states for abduction and sexual assault of minor girls and women fell into the (Shutterstock)

dragnet of the crime branch of the Pune Rural Police on Wednesday after his luck ran out. The accused, identified as Betab alias Shivam alias Shubham Anand Pawar, 50, is a resident of Hanuman Tekdi Kusgaon in Maval. He was absconding for the last two years and was nabbed by a crime branch team from Kalburgi in Karnataka.

Back in September 2023, Lonavla Police received information about a gang involved in robbing and raping minor girls and women. Acting on the tip-off, police raided the Hanuman Tekdi area and arrested two men - Raj Shinde and Dyneshwar Lokare. But, the kingpin, Shubham Anand Pawar, escaped.

Recounting the operation, Gajanan Tompe, deputy superintendent of police, (Lonavala Division), said, “During investigation it was revealed that the trio had abducted a woman from the railway station area at knife point. Her valuables, cash, and mobile were taken away and she was sexually assaulted. She along with two minors were rescued from the house of the accused, where they were found with legs tied up.”

Pawar was involved in similar cases in Karnataka and Gujarat, too. Rajesh Ramaghare, inspector Lonavla City, said, “As the investigation was going on, Pune Rural Police got information about Pawar’s whereabouts in Karnataka. With the help of the local police, we arrested him.”

Police said that Pawar has four cases registered against him in Pune Rural Police Station, two cases in Gujarat, and one case in Karnataka. Earlier he had been arrested by Gujarat Police but came out on temporary bail and did not report back to jail.