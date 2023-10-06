CSIR-NCL scientist gets ICC lifetime achievement award

Pune: The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) conferred the ICC D. M. Trivedi Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 on Amol A Kulkarni, chief scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) in Pune. CSIR-NCL chief scientist Amol A Kulkarni (centre) gets ICC lifetime achievement award. (HT)

“The award recognises Kulkarni’s exceptional contributions to the Indian chemical industry (education and research). ICC is an apex national body of Indian chemical industry, representing various sectors, including petroleum, refining and petrochemicals, fertilisers, pesticides, dyes, pharmaceuticals, paints, inorganic and organic chemicals and speciality chemicals etc, CSIR-NCL release stated.

ICC was established by Acharya PC Ray and BD Amin in 1938.

Kulkarni is working at the chemical engineering and process development division of CSIR-NCL since 2005.

“Kulkarni has focused his research on design and development of continuous flow reactors and explores their applications for continuous syntheses of pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, perfumery chemicals and nanomaterials. He has established the first-of-its-kind microreactor laboratory in India instrumental in several scalable continuous processes for crucial organic compounds and inorganic functional materials,” the release stated.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON