Dabholkar murder case: Defence witnesses to be examined on Jan 5

Pune court on Tuesday heard the defence and the prosecution regarding examination of defence witnesses and inclusion of former CBI official DS Chavan as a “court witness”. Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav fixed January 5 for examination of defence witnesses in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. (HT PHOTO)

The defence counsel comprising advocates Prakash Silsingikar and Suvarna Vast gave a list of two defence witnesses to be examined before the court. It also submitted an application of enlisting a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official as court witness which was opposed by special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.

The two witnesses who will be examined before the court are Suvarna Jitendra Aher and Deepali Umesh Chalse.

The CBI during September had submitted its final report to the court recommending discharge of three accused — Amol Kale, Rakesh Bangera and Amit Digwekar — claiming that it could not find any “prosecutable evidence” against them.

The trial in the murder case is nearing completion, but the mastermind behind the killing remains at large. The trial is currently conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and five accused have been charged in the case, but the murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

The murder of Dr Dabholkar is believed to be linked to the killings of other rationalists in India. Dr Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013. The rationalist, founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), dedicated his life for eradication of social evils, religious superstition and caste system.