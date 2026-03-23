Dada Bhuse launches ‘Gudi Padwa – Pat Wadhawa’ campaign to boost school enrolment

In a major push to increase student enrolment in government and Zilla Parishad schools, Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse has urged schools to hold a school admission festival under the ‘Gudi Padwa - Pat Wadhawa’ campaign, turning it into a people’s movement in every village. The launch event was held on March 22, 2026 at the Zilla Parishad school in Gardarewadi, Daund taluka. Bhuse emphasised that teachers in government schools are highly qualified and experienced, and with the use of digital learning tools and modern technology, rural students can also remain competitive. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Addressing the gathering, Bhuse said, “Just as we welcome the New Year on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, this campaign aims to bring new energy and enthusiasm into the education sector. The primary goal is to ensure that Zilla Parishad and government schools are full and that as many students as possible take admission. Teachers should reach out to households and celebrate the school admission festival like a community event.”

Bhuse emphasised that teachers in government schools are highly qualified and experienced, and with the use of digital learning tools and modern technology, rural students can also remain competitive. The minister urged village heads, residents, parents, and teachers to actively participate in the campaign to ensure that no child stays out of school and that enrolment doubles.

Highlighting teachers’ welfare, he assured that teachers’ administrative workload will be reduced, allowing them to focus more on teaching. The existing 14 committees will be pared down to four to streamline operations.

Bhuse urged residents to ensure that the school campus remains a sacred learning space, free of unauthorised commercial activities. The minister also praised facilities such as computer laboratories (labs), STEM labs and playgrounds developed by the school.

CEO Gajanan Patil outlined innovative programmes being implemented by the Zilla Parishad, including student visits to ISRO and NASA, model schools, science exhibitions, Balakumar literature conferences, inter-state student tours, international teacher training, astronomy labs, and AI courses. These initiatives are seeing enthusiastic participation from both students and teachers.

Bhuse concluded by reiterating that rural Zilla Parishad schools are not just buildings but sacred temples of knowledge, and that the transformation achieved by Gardarewadi school through community involvement, teacher dedication, and administrative willpower should serve as a model across the state.

Photo caption: School education minister Dada Bhuse addressing villagers and teachers during the launch of the ‘Gudi Padwa – Pat Wadhawa’ campaign at Gardarewadi Zilla Parishad school.