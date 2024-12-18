Menu Explore
Dance teacher held for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old student

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 19, 2024 05:20 AM IST

A male dance teacher from a private English medium school was apprehended for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student, the police said on Tuesday.

The school principal after getting to know about the incident, subsequently notified the parents and the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the allegations, the teacher on Monday inappropriately touched the student who reported the incident to the school counsellor. The school principal after getting to know about the incident, subsequently notified the parents and the police.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said that a case is being registered against the accused, 39, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police also revealed that the same teacher is also accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, and a separate case will be registered in connection with this incident.

“The police team went to the crime scene, gathering all the facts. An offence is being registered, and the accused has been apprehended immediately. There are two separate offences registered against the same accused for sexually abusing two students, one FIR is registered while the process of the second one is underway. Police are ascertaining all the facts legally to investigate the matter further,” DCP Kadam said.

Meanwhile, parents have demanded action against the school administration. They also staged a protest over the incident on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

