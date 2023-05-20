Day 6: Hunger strike by students continues at FTII

The hunger strike called by the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) continued on day six. According to the FTII Students Association, four students from the institute are currently protesting against the recent decision taken by the academic council to expel a student from the 2020 batch and not admit him to the next batch. The hunger strike called by the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) continued on day six. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the FTII Students Association, five students from the 2020 batch were expelled from the institute without prior notice. Later, at an emergency academic council meeting on May 1, four students were permitted to attend classes on the condition that remedial assignments and exercises determined by department heads be completed within the time frame specified. However, one student was still denied entrance to the following class because he did not match the required criteria. to repeat his second semester as a supernumerary student with the next batch, with full re-payment of entry fees.

According to the Association, the supernumerary status precludes any entitlement to practical coordinated activities such as filming documentaries, dialogue, and final film projects, which are an intrinsic element of Film Education. The alleged student has been dealing with mental health concerns for a long time, which the administration has ignored despite repeated appeals.

As a result, the students’ hunger strike continues, and four students are currently on strike.

Previously, a student on hunger strike was hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. According to the association, his status is now stable. The Association further said that there are no efforts taken by the authorities to communicate with the students.

Sayyed Rabbehashmi, Registrar, FTII said, “ The Institute has not expelled any student from the 2020 batch. There were 5 students in the batch who lacked the required credits and attendance to get promoted for the next semester. Among the 5 students, 4 were promoted with additional assignments. However, in the case of one student who didn’t earn credits even for ATKC and whose attendance was 30 per cent, the academic council of the Institute allowed him to repeat the semester with the next batch.”

Several rounds of meetings with students from the 2020 Batch and the students’ association were held. The Academic Council meeting also included two representatives from the association. Following the start of the hunger strike this week, officials including Dean Films, the Registrar in Charge, and the Director met with members of the batch and the students’ group several times. He also stated that the tone and duration of students’ reactions in several of the discussions were improper.

In all of the talks, FTII officials urged students to end their strikes and return to class. However, the students were adamant in their demand to promote a student with only 30% attendance and insufficient credits, according to Rabbehashmi.