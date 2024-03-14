 Defaulters to pay reconnection charges and 18% GST with arrears: MSEDCL - Hindustan Times
Defaulters to pay reconnection charges and 18% GST with arrears: MSEDCL

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 14, 2024 09:00 AM IST

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is disconnecting the power supply of consumers who haven’t paid their bills. What’s more, it has informed consumers that the power won’t be turned back on until the overdue amount is paid along with reconnection charges of 210 plus 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). In February alone, the MSEDCL has disconnected over 44,000 power connections in western Maharashtra.

Ankush Nale, Pune regional director of western Maharashtra, said, “If electricity is disconnected due to unpaid bills, consumers must pay reconnection charges plus GST along with the arrears. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has set these charges, ranging from 210 to 3,150, depending on the type of connection.”

Several consumers in western Maharashtra, including households, businesses and industries, owe a total 254.20 crore in unpaid electricity bills. Pune district tops the list with 165.14 crore owed by 730,850 customers; followed by Satara with 15.34 crore owed by 142,900 customers; Solapur with 31.94 crore owed by 196,915 customers; Kolhapur with 23.92 crore owed by 182,520 customers; and Sangli with 17.85 crore owed by 163,050 customers.

Till date, the electricity supply of 44,972 consumers, including domestic, commercial and industrial users, has been disconnected due to unpaid bills. To avoid disconnection and additional fees, consumers should pay their outstanding bills promptly. Payments can be made online on the website www.mahadiscom.in or through the Mahadiscom mobile app. Additionally, RTGS or NEFT payment options are available for low-pressure customers with bills exceeding 5,000.

