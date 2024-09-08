Delivery boy and friends assault security guard

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested seven accused and detained two minors for brutal attack on security guard of a housing society over use of elevator. Supervisor Prabhakar Pande and area supervisor Dyndev Bhogil who tried to intervene were also physically assaulted. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Puneville housing society in Ravte’s Punawale at around 11.30 am on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Maruti Varade, Kedar Bansode, Gopal Borawade, Priyaksingh Tomar, Razak Khan, Sunil Gavali and Sunil Bodhane. Two minors have been detained and 10-12 associates have been booked.

According to the police, security guard Mohammad Sheikh asked Varade who was carrying grocery items to use the service elevator instead of passenger lift. After a heated argument, Varade left the housing society premises and returned with 15-20 friends.

Rahul Khile, police sub-inspector said, “The accused beat up the guard with sticks leaving him with injuries that needed six stitches.”

Supervisor Prabhakar Pande and area supervisor Dyndev Bhogil who tried to intervene were also physically assaulted.

Ravet police station has filed a case under Sections 109, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).