News / Cities / Pune News / Delivery boy booked for molesting woman while delivering sanitary pads

Delivery boy booked for molesting woman while delivering sanitary pads

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 06, 2023 10:30 PM IST

When he entered the house, the delivery boy made inappropriate advances and inquired if the woman was interested in engaging in sexual activity and proceeded to molest her

A delivery boy of an online retailer company, while handing over a sanitary pad packet to a woman customer, engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which escalated to molestation. He was booked under molestation charges on Tuesday, said police officials.

A 26-year-old woman from Wakdewadi area, who is working in a private financial firm registered a police complaint at Khadki police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A 26-year-old woman from Wakdewadi area, who is working in a private financial firm registered a police complaint at Khadki police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 26-year-old woman from Wakdewadi area, who is working in a private financial firm registered a police complaint at Khadki police station.

According to police information, at around 9pm the woman, who lives with three other women, had placed an order for various household items through an online retailer and noticed that the sanitary pad packet had been tampered with. After reporting the issue, the company arranged for a fresh delivery, assigning a different delivery person.

At 1 am, the delivery person arrived with a replacement packet. The delivery boy claimed that his mobile phone battery had drained and inquired whether he could recharge it at her residence. When he entered the house, he made inappropriate advances and inquired if the woman was interested in engaging in sexual activity and proceeded to molest her.

Rajendra Sahane, senior police inspector at Khadki police station said, “Immediately after the incident, the delivery boy fled. We have approached the concerned company to share details of the delivery boy as we are unable to track it since the order was complete. We will arrest him soon.”

This case has been registered under IPC section 354 (A).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out