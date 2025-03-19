Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Devgad Alphonso mangoes to carry UID codes

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2025 06:22 AM IST

According to Omkar Sapre, board member, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, Devgad alphonso has created a name for itself for over a century and commands a premium in the market for its unique aroma and taste

In a move to protect the authenticity of Devgad Alphonso (hapus) mangoes, the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, the registered proprietor and custodian of the Alphonso GI (Geographical Indication) tag, has announced the implementation of a tamper-proof UID Seal (TP Seal) system for Devgad hapus mangoes.

The Society has collaborated with Mumbai-based Sun Solutions, a company specialising in patented UID technology, to introduce the stringent identification mechanism. (HT PHOTO)
The Society has collaborated with Mumbai-based Sun Solutions, a company specialising in patented UID technology, to introduce the stringent identification mechanism. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative aims to eliminate the sale of mangoes routinely being marketed and sold as Devgad Alphonso (Hapus) and ensure consumers receive only the genuine, GI-certified mangoes from Devgad as Devgad Alphonso or Devgad Hapus.

According to Omkar Sapre, board member, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, Devgad alphonso has created a name for itself for over a century and commands a premium in the market for its unique aroma and taste.

“However, over 80% of mangoes being sold as Devgad Hapus today are not actually from Devgad. Therefore, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited was compelled to take this step in exercise of the rights and powers available to the Society under the provisions of the Geographical Indications Act 1999, as the registered proprietor of the Alphonso GI,” he said.

The Society has collaborated with Mumbai-based Sun Solutions, a company specialising in patented UID technology, to introduce the stringent identification mechanism.

The Society issued TP seal UIDs to every GI-registered farmer from Devgad equivalent to their number of trees and their production capacity. Farmers are expected to apply these UIDs to each of their mangoes being sent to the market.

Each sticker contains a unique alphanumeric code split into two sections—one on top of the sticker and another below the sticker. Consumers can verify the authenticity of their mangoes through messaging app, by sending a photograph of the sticker. The system reads the sticker and asks the user to write the second part of the number that is at the back. The sticker automatically splits into two parts when removed. If the full code matches with the TP Seal UID in the system, the consumer gets an automatic response, with details such as farmer’s or vendor’s name, village of origin and GI registration number.

The verification will enhance consumer confidence and protect the reputation of the globally renowned Devgad Alphonso mango, said Sapre.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On