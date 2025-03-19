Devgad Alphonso mangoes to carry UID codes

In a move to protect the authenticity of Devgad Alphonso (hapus) mangoes, the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, the registered proprietor and custodian of the Alphonso GI (Geographical Indication) tag, has announced the implementation of a tamper-proof UID Seal (TP Seal) system for Devgad hapus mangoes. The Society has collaborated with Mumbai-based Sun Solutions, a company specialising in patented UID technology, to introduce the stringent identification mechanism. (HT PHOTO)

The initiative aims to eliminate the sale of mangoes routinely being marketed and sold as Devgad Alphonso (Hapus) and ensure consumers receive only the genuine, GI-certified mangoes from Devgad as Devgad Alphonso or Devgad Hapus.

According to Omkar Sapre, board member, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, Devgad alphonso has created a name for itself for over a century and commands a premium in the market for its unique aroma and taste.

“However, over 80% of mangoes being sold as Devgad Hapus today are not actually from Devgad. Therefore, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited was compelled to take this step in exercise of the rights and powers available to the Society under the provisions of the Geographical Indications Act 1999, as the registered proprietor of the Alphonso GI,” he said.

The Society issued TP seal UIDs to every GI-registered farmer from Devgad equivalent to their number of trees and their production capacity. Farmers are expected to apply these UIDs to each of their mangoes being sent to the market.

Each sticker contains a unique alphanumeric code split into two sections—one on top of the sticker and another below the sticker. Consumers can verify the authenticity of their mangoes through messaging app, by sending a photograph of the sticker. The system reads the sticker and asks the user to write the second part of the number that is at the back. The sticker automatically splits into two parts when removed. If the full code matches with the TP Seal UID in the system, the consumer gets an automatic response, with details such as farmer’s or vendor’s name, village of origin and GI registration number.

The verification will enhance consumer confidence and protect the reputation of the globally renowned Devgad Alphonso mango, said Sapre.