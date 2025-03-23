District collector’s office mandates police permission for commercial drone flying 

Citing security reasons, the Pune district collector’s office has made prior police permission mandatory for commercial drone operations. The directive states that drones have been used by terrorist organisations for surveillance of religious sites, dams, and central institutions. Without police approval, any drone activity related to event management or commercial purposes will be deemed illegal. According to the administration, sand smugglers have also allegedly used drones to monitor law enforcement agencies, including police and district vigilance squads. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The order highlights rising concerns over nighttime drone flights in Daund, Baramati, and Shirur talukas, which prompted multiple complaints from residents to the district police and administration. In light of these concerns, individuals, event management firms, and commercial shoot organisers must submit an application detailing the purpose of aerial shooting and obtain police clearance in advance.

According to the administration, sand smugglers have also allegedly used drones to monitor law enforcement agencies, including police and district vigilance squads. The order specifies that commercial drone operators must seek permission at least seven days before the intended flight.

District collector Jitendra Dudy said, “As per the standard operating guidelines, taking mandatory permission for commercial and private event drone flying is essential for all the parties involved. The step to obtain police permission is necessary from the standpoint of security measures as several central institutions and sensitive locations are situated at different places in the district,” he said.

Within Pune city limits, drone flying falls under the jurisdiction of the city commissionerate, with the special branch (SB) as the nodal agency for approvals. In rural areas, the Pune rural police handle drone permissions.

To tackle the rising menace of unauthorised nighttime drone operations, the rural police recently procured anti-drone guns. A special task force has been formed under the superintendent of police, with officers trained in drone monitoring and control by field experts.

In September 2023, three Hyderabad tourists were booked by Lonavla city police for allegedly flying a drone near the highly restricted Air Force Station zone. Similarly, in September 2021, an FIR was registered against a youth for flying a drone near the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji in Lonavla.