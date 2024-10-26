Diwali Pahat becomes political stage across Maharashtra ahead of elections

As Diwali nears, the cultural tradition of Diwali Pahat — early morning music programmes featuring classical and devotional performances — is thriving across Maharashtra, fuelled in part by politicians eager to connect with the public ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. Many local politicians are playing a key role in backing these events, recognising their potential to bring communities together. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

With over 250 events planned in Pune alone, and similar programmes spreading to cities like Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Sangli, the demand for artistes, musicians, and organisers has spiked. Many local politicians are playing a key role in backing these events, recognising their potential to bring communities together.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar, a regular organiser of Diwali Pahat programmes, acknowledged the political interest in the events.

“It’s true that political leaders have intentions behind it, but there’s nothing wrong with bringing people together through cultural programmes,” he said. “Asking for votes directly on such stages is wrong, but no one usually does that.”

The origins of Diwali Pahat in Pune date back to 1989, introduced by Tridal Pune’s Satish Desai.

“We started this concept with the idea of celebrating Diwali differently and wondered if people would actually attend a music programme so early in the morning. But the idea clicked, and it has grown into a tradition,” Desai said. “Now, Diwali Pahat is celebrated not only in Pune, but also in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and even among Marathi communities abroad.” This year, Desai estimates more than 500 events across Maharashtra, with Pune alone hosting hundred.

Demand for artistes and equipment has surged, with many organisers struggling to secure musicians. “Managing artistes and instrument players has become challenging this year,” said Sunil Mahajan of Sawand Pune, who coordinates several Diwali Pahat programmes. “Since elections are near, many events are sponsored by political figures, though they’re careful not to display their names. They often show up briefly to greet the audience, subtly making their presence felt.”

Tabla player Avinash Patil, a regular performer at Diwali Pahat, remarked on the spread of this tradition beyond Pune. “Pune is considered the Diwali Pahat capital. Now, I’m performing in cities like Latur, Beed, and other towns in Marathwada, in addition to Pune. Some programs are even organised internationally by Marathi communities,” he said. According to Patil, political leaders sponsoring these events often request renowned artistes, leading to a rise in rates for performers and equipment providers.

“We should see it positively,” Patil said, adding, “it helps promote music as a hobby and supports local businesses, from sound operators to small vendors.”

State Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murlidhar Mohol shared that Diwali Pahat’s popularity has made it challenging to attend every event. “This time, I have numerous invitations, and it’s becoming difficult to make it to all of them.”

Meanwhile, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader revealed that he has sponsored several programmes but has instructed organisers to avoid displaying his name. “I attend these events briefly to listen to a few songs and extend Diwali greetings to citizens,” he said.

The cultural wave sparked by Diwali Pahat has brought economic benefits as well. “The Diwali Pahat programmes have transformed the cultural sector, creating work for backstage artistes, sound operators, and small businesses,” said Desai. “We didn’t expect such demand, but with elections around the corner, the interest has skyrocketed.”

In the spirit of Diwali, politicians across Maharashtra are blending cultural outreach with a subtle election-year push, making Diwali Pahat not only a celebration of music, but also a way for communities to connect, united by culture and a shared festive atmosphere.