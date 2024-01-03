Don’t understand confusion about NEP 2020: K Sanjay Murthy

The National Education Policy (NEP) was launched in July 2020 and since then how it will be implemented has become a talking point. The National Education Policy (NEP) was launched in July 2020. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Some of the states have opposed this policy and even made their state education policy like Kerala, West Bengal, and Karnataka, while now the principal secretary at Central Ministry of Education K Sanjay Murthy made the Centre’s stand clear on this issue.

“The NEP 2020 talks about multi-disciplinary education. What they are demonstrating now is providing students with a credit form, anyone can take it when he/she wants, so which education system will say no to this system? It also talks about providing education in a local language, so we don’t know from where this confusion is coming from,” asked Murthy.

“If we have to articulate NEP, it stands for providing multi-disciplinary education at the choice and pace of a student. Also, mapped through technology through ABC, credited in which recruiter can see, a student can see in which we have said that there should be a collaboration between industry and academia. So, we don’t know who is against this, but this is actual NEP,” he added.

In Maharashtra, the state government had constituted a steering committee for the better implementation of the NEP in December 2022.

The 14-member committee includes state higher education director Shailendra Deolankar.