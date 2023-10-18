Drug kingpin Patil’s arrest will reveal big nexus: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the portfolio of home ministry, said, “With the arrest of drug haul accused Lalit Patil, a big nexus will be unearthed. I have been briefed on the case, and I cannot divulge all the things, but I can say one thing, a big nexus will be unearthed, and those who are talking (making allegations) will be silenced.” Fadnavis, who was in a city to attend various programmes, spoke to reporters at Lohegaon airport. (HT FILE)

Fadnavis, who was in a city to attend various programmes, spoke to reporters at Lohegaon airport.

Fadnavis said, “During a recent conference in Maharashtra attended by authorities, all investigation agencies were given clear instructions to bust drug racket in the state. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police raided the factory run by Patil in Nashik.”

On being asked about Patil’s claim that he had not escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, but was “made to run...”, Fadnavis said, “What Patil is saying is not important. Investigation will reveal the people behind the racket.”

On the alleged role of Sassoon General Hospital in the case, Fadnavis said, “Investigations are going on. No one will be spared.”

Patil (37), the drug case accused who escaped from Pune’s Sassoon’s hospital on October 2, was arrested near Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

Wanted in a ₹300-crore mephedrone seizure case among others, he was nabbed from a hotel on Tuesday night by a team of Sakinaka police station in Mumbai, a senior official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!