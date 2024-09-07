 Drunk driver damages hotel after being denied food, arrested - Hindustan Times
Drunk driver damages hotel after being denied food, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Pune: The police have arrested a driver after he crashed his truck into a hotel when he was refused food at Indapur taluka on Saturday.

It is alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but the police await test for confirmation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
It is alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but the police await test for confirmation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A video of the incident, which took place at Hotel Gokul on the Pune-Solapur Highway on Friday night, has gone viral on social media. It is alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but the police await test for confirmation.

According to a police report, the driver, travelling from Solapur to Pune, stopped at the hotel late night and asked for food. The hotel owner declined, stating that the establishment was closed for the day. Enraged, the driver rammed his truck into the hotel, causing major damage. He also crushed a two-wheeler and two four-wheelers parked nearby.

Locals attempted to intervene, but the driver continued his rampage until the truck’s wheels got stuck. The police arrived at the scene, arrested the driver, and charged him under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and BNS Section 109, 281, 324 (4)(5).

