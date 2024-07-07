Drunk man attempts to set two cops on fire in Pune, held

A drunk driver allegedly attempted to set a woman police officer and another constable on fire at Faraskhana traffic division office by dousing her with petrol. The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Friday. The complaint was lodged by Sameer Prakash Sawant, a police constable attached to Faraskhana traffic division, who was also at the spot. (HT PHOTO)

According to eyewitnesses, a major untoward incident was prevented as the suspect held the lighter upside down which did not lead to a firespark.

Assistant Police Inspector Shailaja Jankar said, “It will take some time for me to come out of this shock. I could not speak for the first hour after the incident as the horror still lingers in my head.”

Sandeep Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said, that the driver was overpowered by the constables present at the spot, taken into custody and has been placed under arrest.

The complaint was lodged by Sameer Prakash Sawant, a police constable attached to Faraskhana traffic division, who was also at the spot.

According to Sawant, the 32-year-old accused who was in an inebriated state pulled the challan machine from Jankar as he was angry that the police had detained him.

The accused then doused petrol like highly inflammable liquid on Jankar and the complainant with the motive of murder.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Fakira Salve,who hails from Jalna, and is currently staying in Pimpri Chinchwad area.

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the accused.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that the officials on duty had stopped the accused after they found his behaviour to be suspicious.

“He was apprehended and stopped by the traffic team who asked him to accompany them to the traffic division office. The accused then ran away from the spot but returned with petrol which he hid with his hands. Salve suddenly sprinkled petrol like inflammable liquid and tried to ignite Jankar with a lighter but was overpowered by the other colleagues and later arrested,” he said.

Deepali Bhujbal, Vishrambaug police station incharge, said, “We have registered a case against Salve and a probe is underway.”