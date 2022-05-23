Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents

Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.

Vehicle users are forced to use no-entry lanes to avoid the dug-up and dangerous stretches, aggravating the traffic jams in these busy areas during peak hours.

“I stay in Sadashiv peth area and have to face the daily vehicle congestion and traffic violations. Vehicles come from the no-entry lane at Nagnath Par Chowk as it is dug up towards Khajina Vihir chowk, a no-entry road. Traffic jams have become regular as the area houses several offices, coaching classes and school,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar.

Rohan Nalawade, who runs a shop on Laxmi road, said, “We are fed up of traffic congestion on these roads. There is no traffic police or wardens to manage vehicular movement during peak hours.”

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We are working in coordination with PMC officials for the road digging and pipeline works, and no-objection certificates (NoC) are given only after verification. Action will be taken against traffic violators. I will once again visit these spots for review.”