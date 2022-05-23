Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents
Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.
Vehicle users are forced to use no-entry lanes to avoid the dug-up and dangerous stretches, aggravating the traffic jams in these busy areas during peak hours.
“I stay in Sadashiv peth area and have to face the daily vehicle congestion and traffic violations. Vehicles come from the no-entry lane at Nagnath Par Chowk as it is dug up towards Khajina Vihir chowk, a no-entry road. Traffic jams have become regular as the area houses several offices, coaching classes and school,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar.
Rohan Nalawade, who runs a shop on Laxmi road, said, “We are fed up of traffic congestion on these roads. There is no traffic police or wardens to manage vehicular movement during peak hours.”
Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We are working in coordination with PMC officials for the road digging and pipeline works, and no-objection certificates (NoC) are given only after verification. Action will be taken against traffic violators. I will once again visit these spots for review.”
-
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed LG of Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena, who worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission of the central government for six years, was named as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to talk about Baijal's and welcome Saxena, 64. Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus and a licensed pilot.
-
Four drown in Ganga as boat capsizes
Four persons drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga, near Prabhakar Ghat, here, on Monday. As the boat carrying six persons capsized, two people were rescued. A senior police officer said that five persons from Tundala were on a visit to Varanasi. They went to a ghat and hired a boat for boating. The boat capsized and all six people, including the boatman, started drowning.
-
Tender submitted by Tata Motors not as per stipulations: BEST to HC
Mumbai The bids submitted by Tata Motors for purchasing 1,400 single decker electric buses was rejected as they deviated from tender conditions, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport said in its response to the petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the rejection of their tender. On Monday, before a division bench of justices PD Naik and Abhay Ahuja, BEST contended that the petition was baseless and ought to be dismissed.
-
Alliance partner Rajbhar takes pot shots at Akhilesh
LUCKNOW Attacking alliance partner Samajwadi Party and its the second time in 24 hours, chief Akhilesh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday termed the ruckus by SP members during the governor's speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature “improper”. I have been observing this for the last six years and don't feel good about it. The SP had won 111 seats.
-
Central Railways reviews monsoon precautions on Kalyan-Lonavla ghat section
Pune: The Central Railways has started monsoon preparedness works at the ghat section between Pune and Mumbai. It will mainly target landslide-prone areas on the south-east of the corridor — Karjat-Lonavla — and north-east — Kasara-Igatpuri. Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, CR, inspected the Kalyan-Lonavla section on Monday. He said the ghat sections are vulnerable to incidents of landslide and rockfall.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics