Edu dept launches campaign to enhance quality of education 

As per the information given by the State Education Department, the ‘Student Quality Development Campaign’ will be implemented in August across all schools in Maharashtra. Under this campaign, the education department officials will visit and inspect the various schemes implemented for the students from classes 1 to 12. A decision in this regard was taken in a recent meeting chaired by the State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar. Under this campaign, the education department officials will visit and inspect the various schemes implemented for the students from classes 1 to 12. (HT PHOTO)

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare released a circular and gave information about this campaign on Tuesday.

“The mission has been decided in such a way that physical visits to schools are carried out in the first 20 days, after which improvements or measures are taken as necessary in 6 days, and after that in 4 days to ensure the implementation or not,” Mandhare said via the statement.

“Deputy director of education, education officer, group education officer and officers of similar posts should visit schools on days other than Mondays and Fridays. Also, after visiting or inspecting each school, the officer concerned should update the report in that context daily from the login through the Saral portal,” he added.