Education crucial to preparing citizens for future: PMC chief

PUNE: Education will play a critical role in preparing young people to become responsible and active citizens who can contribute to Pune’s future, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said on Saturday. Master Nigel Fossey MBE and Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram at the college event. Education will play a critical role in preparing young people to become responsible and active citizens who can contribute to Pune’s future, Ram said. (HT)

Speaking at the third founder’s day of Wellington College International Pune, Ram highlighted Pune’s position as an educational and cultural hub and stressed the importance of education in shaping the city of tomorrow.

“Pune is a vibrant city and an educational and cultural hub, not just for Maharashtra but for the entire country. Some of the leading experts across different fields come from this city, reflecting the depth of talent and knowledge that Pune has nurtured over the years,” Ram said.

He added that the city’s future would depend not only on infrastructure and technology but also on the people who live, learn and contribute to it.

“We are continuously working towards building Pune as a future city, and education will play a critical role in preparing young people to become responsible and active citizens who can contribute meaningfully to its future,” he said.

The event marked the completion of the school’s third year in Pune and was attended by James Dahl, Master of Wellington College UK, and Master Nigel Fossey MBE, Master of Wellington College International Pune.

“Education must be about much more than examinations. It is about developing confidence, character and curiosity, and giving young people the foundations to flourish in the world around them,” said Dahl.

The Founder’s Day programme featured student vocal, dance, musical and choral performances, Marathi poetry recitation and a certificate distribution ceremony, followed by games and community activities.