Three booked for dumping debris in Keshavnagar

Pune: The Mundhwa police have registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly dumping construction debris at an open plot near Water Colours society in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, causing water pollution and defacement of the city, according to the FIR. Mundhwa police file FIR against three persons for allegedly dumping construction debris at an open plot near Water Colours society in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, causing water pollution. (HT)

The incident took place between September 11 and 12, when the accused allegedly transported construction debris in two dumpers and dumped it at the open space in the residential area.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Ankush Shinde (31), Pravind Himmatrao Mohite (28) and Ravindra Manohar Kodre.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used dumpers bearing registration numbers MH 12 YL 7992 and MH 12 ZK 1045 to transport and dispose of the construction waste at the site. The dumping allegedly resulted in pollution of water in the area and also amounted to defacement of the city.

The complaint was lodged by Sushma Dnyanoba Munde (49), a health inspector and resident of Kharadi, following which the Mundhwa police registered FIR No. 310/2026.

Police have invoked Sections 273 and 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 108, 115 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act in the case.

The FIR alleges that the accused transported the debris to the Keshavnagar site and dumped it at the open plot instead of disposing of the construction waste at an authorised location. The activity allegedly affected the surrounding area and caused water pollution.

The case comes amid concerns over the indiscriminate dumping of construction and demolition waste in rapidly developing areas of Pune. Keshavnagar and Mundhwa have witnessed extensive construction activity, resulting in increased movement of dumpers and generation of construction debris.

According to the PMC , unauthorised dumping of such material can also affect natural drainage and water channels, besides creating dust, obstructing access and affecting the cleanliness of residential neighbourhoods. In the present case, however, the FIR specifically alleges water pollution and defacement of the city as consequences of the alleged activity.

The police are investigating the circumstances in which the two dumpers were used, the source of the construction debris and the purpose for which it was transported to the Water Colours society area.

Investigators are also expected to verify whether the accused had any authorisation to transport and dispose of the debris at the location and whether other persons were involved in the alleged dumping activity.