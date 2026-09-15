Chandigarh: Azaad The Foundation organises cleanliness and compassion drive at Kaimbwala cowshed

Azaad The Foundation (ATF) organised a cleanliness and compassion drive at Kaimbwala Gaushala, bringing together volunteers from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for a morning of seva, learning and community engagement. During the visit, student coordinators, Debayan and Aditya Choudhary led the outreach and guided all the college volunteers in cleanliness activities at the gaushala. (HT)

The initiative was organised as part of ATF’s Campus Compassion & Community Outreach Initiative, which aims to engage college students in meaningful social and animal-welfare activities while encouraging a more compassionate and responsible approach towards living beings and the environment.

During the visit, student coordinators, Debayan and Aditya Choudhary led the outreach and guided all the college volunteers in cleanliness activities at the gaushala. Students spent time understanding the importance of responsible animal care.

The experience was designed not merely as a volunteering activity but as an opportunity for students to observe, learn and develop a deeper understanding of compassion, coexistence and seva. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Kamlesh Mamgain highlighted that meaningful change begins when young people are given opportunities to experience compassion beyond textbooks and classrooms.

By involving students directly in community and animal-welfare initiatives, he hopes to nurture a generation that is more conscious of its responsibility towards animals, people and the environment. The organisation plans to continue creating such experiential opportunities for college students through its outreach initiatives, encouraging them to contribute their time, skills and ideas towards building a more compassionate society.

Azaad The Foundation works towards animal welfare, human welfare and education, with a focus on promoting compassion and harmonious coexistence between humans, animals and the environment.