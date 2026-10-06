The '2000s halterneck just got a festive makeover

What connects your favourite 2000s fashion icons with today’s festive wardrobe? A classic halterneck top. Take cue from Khushi Kapoor who paired a simple halter blouse that kept a heavy saree looking neat and modern (Photo: Instagram)

While halternecks have mostly been a go-to for club nights and western wear, they are now getting a major desi makeover this festive season.

The cut has already been ruling global red carpets from Zoë Kravitz’s sleek Saint Laurent gowns to Alexa Demie’s chic Chanel dresses.

Back home, designers like Arpita Mehta and Rimzim Dadu recently brought the cut to ethnic runways at the FDCI India Couture Week, pairing halter blouses with festive lehengas and sarees.

If you are looking to try this silhouette for upcoming Diwali parties or wedding functions, the secret is all in how you balance the look.