Maharashtra reports sharp spike in vector-borne disease cases

Pune: Maharashtra has recorded a sharp rise in cases of vector-borne diseases this monsoon; with more than 13,000 cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya reported till August this year which includes 13 deaths - according to state health department officials. Maharashtra has recorded a sharp rise in cases of vector-borne diseases this monsoon; with more than 13,000 cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya reported till August this year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the state epidemiology department, Maharashtra has reported 7,299 dengue cases; 4,810 malaria cases; and 1,205 chikungunya cases between January and August 2026. Besides, nine deaths due to malaria have been reported in Gadchiroli district alone. Whereas four deaths due to dengue have been reported – one each in Dhule, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra has reported more dengue cases till August 31 this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. Till August 31 this year, the state reported 7,299 dengue cases as compared to 6,779 such cases during the corresponding period last year. Of the 7,299 dengue cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported the highest number of dengue cases at 2,058; followed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 1,435 cases; and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at 524 cases. However, four dengue deaths have been reported this year while no dengue deaths were recorded till August 31 last year.

The state reported fewer cases of malaria till August 31 this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. Till August 31 this year, the state reported 4,890 cases of malaria as compared to 5,760 cases during the corresponding period last year. The highest number of malaria cases (3,631) has been reported in Gadchiroli; followed by 1,380 cases in the Brihanmumbai area; and 448 cases in Raigad.

Chikungunya cases have also declined marginally from 2,094 till August 31, 2025 to 1,205 till August 31 this year. The highest number of cases (299) has been reported in Palghar district; followed by 142 in Pune rural; and 90 cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area; officials said.

Pune district is among the top hotspots for cases of vector-borne diseases in the state. The PMC has recorded 1,435 dengue cases; 90 chikungunya cases; and 81 malaria cases till August 31, 2026. During the same period, Pune district (rural) has reported 198 dengue cases and 142 chikungunya cases. Additionally, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 99 dengue cases and 25 malaria cases till August this year.

The state health department has set up 89 sentinel centres for malaria and 50 sentinel centres for dengue and chikungunya testing. Besides, entomological surveys are being conducted to identify mosquito breeding sites; officials said.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme, Maharashtra, said favourable conditions for breeding of mosquitoes have led to the spread of cases of vector-borne diseases. “Special malaria-control drives have been conducted in Gadchiroli and Mumbai. Rapid response teams are operational at both the state and district levels. Additionally, 401 medical officers have been trained to manage malaria, dengue and chikungunya patients,” he said.

Dr Sangale further said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has trained medical officers in the surveillance and control of zoonotic diseases. Medical officers in Gadchiroli and Satara have also received training in managing malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases. “We are conducting containment and IEC activities for vector-borne diseases across the state,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of the PMC, said that the number of cases of vector-borne diseases is less within the PMC limits; and that most such cases are those coming to Pune city for treatment. “Pune has a large number of hospitals, and many patients come here for treatment. We have informed the public health department of the same,” he said.