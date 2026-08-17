Eknath Shinde directs 14 departments to work together on Chakan-Talegaon infra issues

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the administration to prioritise filling potholes; and adopting short, medium and long-term measures to tackle traffic congestion and infrastructure problems in the Chakan-Talegaon industrial belt, including the use of pre-cast roads and geo-polymer techno patches for repairs during the monsoon. He directed 14 departments to work together under the Pune district collector, and implement an immediate action plan to address the infrastructure deficiencies. Samant said additional substations and underground cabling would be considered to strengthen power infrastructure. (HT)

“Maharashtra is the industrial engine of the country, and the real strength of that engine lies in industrial belts such as Chakan and Talegaon. Therefore, short, medium and long-term measures should be taken to resolve traffic congestion faced by industries here,” Shinde said while interacting with industrialists through videoconferencing.

Shinde directed officials to review ongoing road works and expedite them, with action against contractors found delaying projects. He said potholes, including those along road edges, should be filled on priority to prevent traffic congestion; while new internal roads, alternative routes and flyovers should be planned wherever necessary. He suggested using pre-cast road technology deployed on the Thane-Nashik route and in the Kashedi tunnel, along with geo-polymer techno patches, for urgent repairs during the monsoon.

The intervention came after industries minister Uday Samant on Sunday conducted an on-ground review of the said industrial area and assured businesses that the government would take short, medium and long-term measures to address their concerns. Samant said immediate relief would be provided by filling potholes with RMC-like material and that funds had already been sanctioned for concretisation of the entire 27 km MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) road network. He said some stretches had been completed and that the remaining funds would be directed towards stretches identified as most urgent by the industrial association and local stakeholders.

Samant also issued a warning to contractors. “I will ensure that contractors who do not complete the sanctioned works on time are blacklisted. We are not here merely to inspect roads or announce decisions; we have to ensure that the decisions are actually implemented,” he said.

Both Shinde and Samant also addressed wider infrastructure concerns. Shinde directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan covering sewage, solid waste management, water supply, roads and electricity. Samant said that the MIDC would provide land for a solid waste management project, while the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) would take the process forward through a tender. He also said additional substations and underground cabling would be considered to strengthen power infrastructure.

As regards water supply, Samant said that a separate review would be held with water supply minister Gulabrao Patil, who would personally visit Chakan to assess requirements under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The MIDC had also decided to provide land for a hospital in the industrial area, he said.

Shinde said that the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) had planned to install a new transformer by August 31 and that the MIDC would provide land for a new substation. He also announced that land would be made available for a police station and fire station, besides solid waste management and healthcare facilities. The long-pending Chakan development plan would also be approved immediately, he said.

The government is also banking on larger connectivity projects, including a dedicated freight corridor linking Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ranjangaon and Chakan MIDC; and a proposed highway connecting Uran, Karjat, Rajgurunagar, Shirur and Pune, to improve freight movement and ease congestion in the region.

Samant said that a committee headed by the Pune district collector would monitor implementation, with a nodal officer coordinating among the agencies involved. “The issues involve MIDC, PMRDA, the local civic body, the public works department and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). We need all these agencies to work together. The district collector will hold a review every Friday, and I will personally review the progress every two months,” he said.

Samant set a 10-month deadline for completing the works identified as priorities by industrialists. “I have given a clear deadline. Within the next 10 months, the works expected by industrialists should be completed. I will continue to review the progress and ensure that there is no delay,” he said.

The directives come amid growing concerns among industries over pothole-ridden roads, severe traffic congestion and inadequate civic infrastructure in Chakan, with some companies reportedly considering relocation.