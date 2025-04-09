Elevated, 9.66-kilometre-long road project announced for Solapur

PUNE: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced a major new road project for Solapur which entails building a four-lane elevated corridor on National Highway (NH) 65 between old Pune Naka and Boramani Naka. The elevated road will be 9.66 kilometre long and ₹966.24 crore has been approved for its construction. The elevated road will have six entry and exit ramps and a two-lane service road covering 9.52 kilometre. Officials believe it will also improve regional transportation and provide a long-term solution to Solapur’s increasing traffic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Gadkari said that the elevated corridor will improve connectivity, make traffic flow smoother and safer, and help reduce traffic jams in the city. Officials believe it will also improve regional transportation and provide a long-term solution to Solapur’s increasing traffic issues.

Furthermore, traffic on the Solapur-Pune National Highway has increased sharply. The highway was upgraded between 2010 and 2014 but since then, daily vehicle numbers have risen from 30,000 to over 42,000 by the end of 2024. To make the highway safer and reduce accidents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started building new flyovers at key locations. The first flyover is being built from Arjunsonda to the Lamboti (Chandan Nagar) Bridge at a cost of ₹19 crore and is expected to be completed in a year. Another flyover near Angar Phata will cost ₹45 crore and is expected to be ready by December 2025.

Solapur is an important city located on major road and rail routes between Mumbai and Hyderabad. It also connects to cities like Vijayapura (Bijapur) and Gadag in Karnataka.