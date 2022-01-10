Engineer arrested for stabbing neighbour to death in Katraj

PUNE A 46-year-old engineer was arrested by Pune police for stabbing his neighbour to death and grievously injuring the victim’s brother in Sukhsagarnagar area of Katraj on Monday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Sharad Sitaram Puri, 39, a resident of Srinath Building in Sukhsagarnagar while the injured man was identified as Bahrat Puri, 40, according to the police.

The arrested man has been identified as Sachin Vitthal Kapatkar, 46, a resident of a bungalow near the building in which the victim lives.

Kapatkar was enraged after the debris from the construction work going on in the victim’s house fell on his car and inside the compound of his house. Around 9:45am, Kapatkar met the Puri brothers near the gate of his bungalow and stabbed one in the left side of his chest while the other on the right side of his chest.

A case was registered under Sections 302, 307, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station. Assistant police inspector PRavin Kalukhe is investigating the case.