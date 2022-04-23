Enough coal available, Maharashtra busy blaming Centre, says Union minister
Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said there was enough coal for supply to power plants and alleged that the Maharashtra government was busy blaming the Centre instead of providing electricity to citizens.
Speaking on the sidelines to media persons during his visit to Pune railway headquarters, Danve blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government for creating a power crisis. “Despite the state owing ₹3,000 crore coal dues for past three years, the Centre had not stopped coal supply. The state government should have kept an arrangement in place knowing that current supply would last only 15 days. It is the state government which is responsible for mismanagement and the present power crisis across Maharashtra and conveniently blaming the centre ,” he said.
Amidst load shedding issues in Maharashtra, state Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government has decided to import coal from outside the country and also said that efforts are underway to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to Maharashtra’s power department.
Renovation of Hadapsar railway satellite terminal
Danve also said that there was no dearth of funds with the railways, and it would pitch in with necessary funds for reconstruction and renovation of Hadapsar railway satellite terminal.
Responding to the allegations, that less attention was being paid to the terminal, Danve said, “ We have enough funds for the modernisation of all our stations and Hadapsar is one of them. We will provide the necessary funds pledged for remodelling of the railway station.”
The Central Railway (CR) in February had sanctioned ₹21 crore for turning the Hadapsar railway station into a satellite terminal which includes extension of Pune railway station’s platforms to accommodate trains with 24 and 26 coaches a fund allocation of ₹31 crore has been made.Currently, there are four platforms at the Hadapsar railway station and one foot overbridge for passengers. The station is on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar and has only one approach road.
PMC, MPCB get notices for building garbage depot along Ram Nadi flood lines
The gram panchayats of Bhukum and Bhugaon located in Mulshi Taluka have issued notices to municipal commissioner, chief engineer, irrigation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation and regional officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for illegally beginning work of a garbage collection centre along the flood lines of Ram Nadi. The gram panchayat has given a 15-day notice with a request to stop further development work of solid waste management in the prohibited area.
Construction to start in Lavasa only after NCLT approval, says DPIL
PUNE Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd, which won the bid for Lavasa city in December said that the construction will commence only after National Company Law Tribunal approval. There will be a proposed payment schedule as per the resolution once the certificate of clearance is obtained, said Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Group CEO, Raja Roy Choudhary. According to Choudhary , the group will invite people to invest in different domains in Lavasa.
Pune district reports 79 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 79 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,541 deaths reported and 197 are active cases. Pune city reported 52 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,312 and the death toll went up to 9,711 as one more death was reported.
Junnar leopard safari: Ajit Pawar instructs forest officers to prepare detailed project report, sanctions ₹1.5 crore
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the forest officers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the leopard safari which is planned at Junnar tehsil in the Pune district. Currently, Manikdoh leopard rescue centre in Junnar is taking care of at least 30 leopards and the government plans to shift some of them to the centre where the safari is coming up. On Saturday, Pawar visited the leopard rehabilitation centre at Manikdoh.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrest of Rana couple absolutely illegal, says lawyer
The lawyer of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana said on Saturday that the arrest of the Maharashtra-based politicians is absolutely illegal. Calling their arrest illegal, Merchant added that both Navneet and Ravi Rana were locked inside their house, honouring section 149 notice. The arrest came hours after they called off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the home of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at 9 am.
