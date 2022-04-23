Enough coal available, Maharashtra busy blaming Centre, says Union minister

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said there was enough coal for supply to power plants and alleged that the Maharashtra government was busy blaming the Centre instead of providing electricity to citizens.

Speaking on the sidelines to media persons during his visit to Pune railway headquarters, Danve blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government for creating a power crisis. “Despite the state owing ₹3,000 crore coal dues for past three years, the Centre had not stopped coal supply. The state government should have kept an arrangement in place knowing that current supply would last only 15 days. It is the state government which is responsible for mismanagement and the present power crisis across Maharashtra and conveniently blaming the centre ,” he said.

Amidst load shedding issues in Maharashtra, state Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government has decided to import coal from outside the country and also said that efforts are underway to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to Maharashtra’s power department.

Renovation of Hadapsar railway satellite terminal

Danve also said that there was no dearth of funds with the railways, and it would pitch in with necessary funds for reconstruction and renovation of Hadapsar railway satellite terminal.

Responding to the allegations, that less attention was being paid to the terminal, Danve said, “ We have enough funds for the modernisation of all our stations and Hadapsar is one of them. We will provide the necessary funds pledged for remodelling of the railway station.”

The Central Railway (CR) in February had sanctioned ₹21 crore for turning the Hadapsar railway station into a satellite terminal which includes extension of Pune railway station’s platforms to accommodate trains with 24 and 26 coaches a fund allocation of ₹31 crore has been made.Currently, there are four platforms at the Hadapsar railway station and one foot overbridge for passengers. The station is on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar and has only one approach road.