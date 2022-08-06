Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates
Clashing of dates of entrance exams is a big problem faced by students. The state Common Entrance Test (CET) examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and state CET exam.
Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.
“I have applied for two different professional courses admission process under state CET and its entrance exam is scheduled on August 7 and on the same day the NATA exam is also there. So, our request to CET cell is to postpone the exam,” said Mahesh Pathak an application.
Another parent Hemant Nemade said, “My daughter has applied for both these entrance examinations and now if she attends one exam, then there would be a problem for another exam results. As she would miss the chance to get admission in either of one entrance test.”
The Council of Architecture (CoA) is going to conduct the third session of the NATA exam on coming Sunday, August 7 across the country. While only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will be eligible for admission to five years Bachelor of Architecture course.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Protection and Awareness organisation today gave a letter in demand to postpone the state CET exams on August 7 to the state technical education department’s Pune division office.
“Today we gave a letter to the state technical education department office here in Pune and demanded to immediately postpone the exam scheduled on August 7. As it is a matter of thousands of student careers and we are going to take up this issue on priority,” said Shrikant Jogdand, Pimpri Chinchwad president of Human Rights Protection and Awareness organisation.
-
Illegal sand mining racket busted, activists suspect govt. officials involved
An illegal sand mining racket was busted from the Mutha riverbed at Shivne by a team of Pune district officials along with the police department on Thursday night. This, despite the state government having strictly prohibited sand mining in any of the riverbed areas. A raid was carried out and a JCB machine and a tractor were seized from the spot following repeated complaints from local citizens and civic activists.
-
Jayant Patil scotches speculation of differences with leadership
Mumbai: president of the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, Jayant Patil, has reportedly expressed unhappiness at being overlooked for the post of the leader of opposition in the Assembly in favour of Ajit Pawar. Patil, 60, is one of the most seasoned leaders in the NCP and was mentored by Sharad Pawar. He has headed several ministries including home, finance, rural development over many years.
-
Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD
Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department. The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again. On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city.
-
Pune rural is third busiest police force in the state
As per data shared by the Pune rural police, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer has increased from 9.93 cases in 2017 to 12.29 cases in 2021. Ahmednagar and Washim police stood first and second respectively with an average of 26.31 cases and 12.56 cases handled per investigation officer. By the end of July, 2022 average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police recorded was 6.8 cases.
-
Parked your vehicles illegally? Beware, towing restarted in city again
The experiment that former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey started on March 7, this year with a diktat to not tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones is withdrawn and the traffic police have restarted the process after a gap of about five months. From August 1, Mumbai traffic police has gone back to the earlier mode of action of towing away vehicles parked outside designated parking zones.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics