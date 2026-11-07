EV registrations jump 62% as Pune’s Diwali vehicle sales fall 16%

Vehicle registrations in Pune declined 16.2% during the Diwali festive period this year compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating subdued demand despite the traditionally strong festive buying season. Electric two-wheelers accounted for the bulk of these registrations, increasing from 1,089 to 1,899. Electric car registrations also rose from 350 to 429. (FILE PHOTO)

According to Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, 13,889 new vehicles were registered between October 27 and November 5, 2026, compared to 16,582 between October 9 and 18, 2025 — a drop of 2,693 vehicles.

The decline was particularly sharp in the four-wheeler segment, with car registrations falling nearly 23% from 4,219 last year to 3,239 this year. Two-wheeler registrations dropped 9.5%, from 10,214 to 9,245.

Autorickshaw registrations fell sharply from 541 to 109, while tourist taxi registrations declined from 617 to 412. Goods carrier registrations recorded a marginal fall from 768 to 720.

Electric vehicles (EVs), however, bucked the trend, with registrations rising nearly 62% from 1,490 in the corresponding period last year to 2,420 this year. Electric two-wheelers accounted for the bulk of these registrations, increasing from 1,089 to 1,899. Electric car registrations also rose from 350 to 429.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “Although overall vehicle registrations have declined compared to last year’s festive period, electric vehicle registrations have recorded encouraging growth. The increase in EV registrations indicates that buyers are gradually showing greater interest in electric mobility.”