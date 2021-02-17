Even as fresh Covid cases go up, deaths due to the infection drop in Pune city

Pune: As per the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), though the city has been witnessing a slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported, the number of deaths reported due to the infection has gone down in the past few weeks. The reported deaths in the city have gone down from 30 in a week by January end to 14 deaths in the second week of February this year.

The city had reported 1,902 new Covid-19 infections between January 7 and January 13 which dropped until the end of January, but the first two weeks of February saw the number of cases showing a slight surge with 1,701 between February 11 and February 17. However, the number of deaths reported in the previous week, which was 30 deaths reported for the same period, went down to 14 deaths, for the ongoing week.

Appealing to residents to exercise caution, Siddharth Shirole, MLA from Shivajinagar, said, “Unfortunately the Covid infections are on the rise once again in Pune and Maharashtra. Residents, including my colleagues and I, have become lax in following the social distancing and mask protocols. We need to remember that we may be close to containing the virus, but the pandemic is not over yet. It is evident from reports across the world that new waves of Covid-19 cause severe damage to the community. I strongly urge everyone — residents, colleagues, karyakartas, friends and even the vaccine skeptics to exercise extreme caution and not let the virus rear its ugly head again.”