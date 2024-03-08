Events, activities mark International Women’s Day celebrations in Pune

International Women’s Day was celebrated with great gusto across Pune on Friday. A woman being felicitated at an event on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Among the many events to commemorate the occasion, Mpower and Ujaas – both initiatives driven by the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) – joined forces with a local NGO to spread awareness about menstrual health and hygiene management alongside mental wellbeing among sex workers in Pune.

ABET is spearheaded by Adviatesha Birla, founder of Ujaas; and Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of Mpower. In a collaborative effort with Haribhau Waghmode Patil Pratishthan (HWPP), a local NGO, Ujaas and Mpower initiated an outreach programme aimed at the sex worker community in Budhwar Peth, Pune, officials said in a statement released on Friday.

Nearly 400 sex workers received free sanitary pads and participated in informative sessions on menstrual health, hygiene management, and mental health awareness. Each package distributed also contained a QR code, allowing recipients to undertake a brief mental health self-assessment, thereby empowering them to better understand their mental health status and seek support if required. Additionally, a dedicated mental health helpline, Mpower Let’s Talk 1on1, a 24x7 multilingual toll-free mental health helpline (1800 120 820050), was provided, offering support in regional languages as required.

Sarika Lashkre, HWPP, said, “This is the first time an event to support both mental health and menstrual health for sex workers has been organised. Through initiatives like these, we aim to break the silence and the stigma, and let everyone know that the mental health of these sex workers matters just as much as anyone else’s.”

To further drive awareness, Mpower and Ujaas released a comprehensive survey targeting women across India titled, ‘Mindful Menstruation: A Survey on the Link between Menstrual Health and Mental Wellbeing’, aimed at delving into the prevalence and impact of mental health challenges during menstruation.

As per the survey in which over 2,400 women across India were included, over 60% of the respondents reported heightened stress, anxiety, and mood swings before or during their menstrual cycle. Additionally, 55% of the participants admitted to struggling with focusing on or completing daily tasks during menstruation. These findings underscore the critical need for heightened awareness about the link between mental health and menstrual health, advocating for the destigmatisation of menstruation and encouraging open discussions about mental wellbeing. Women should recognise that help is available if needed, and seeking support is a vital step towards managing emotional challenges during menstruation.

Dr Mukesh Mohode, general manager- strategy and projects, ABET, said, “Our efforts aim to shed light on the often overlooked yet critical aspects of menstrual health and mental wellbeing. By fostering awareness and understanding in these areas, we empower women to prioritise their holistic wellbeing. Addressing menstrual health and hygiene, alongside mental health, is not just a matter of health; it is a matter of dignity and empowerment. Through our endeavours, we strive to break stigma, promote open dialogue, and ensure that every woman feels supported and empowered in managing her health journey.”

A day for mothers of children with diabetes to relax and rejuvenate

The Hirabai Cowasji Jehangir Medical Research Institute (HCJMRI) of Jehangir Hospital, Pune, involved in research and improvement of healthcare among the underprivileged, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, organised a day for mothers of children with type 1 diabetes to relax and rejuvenate.

In line with this mission, the HCJMRI conducts a charity programme for the care of children with Diabetes. The programme which was started in 2010 is called ‘Sweetlings’ and is supported by generous donors. Now, over 700 children and youth with type 1 diabetes are supported for holistic care (medication, counselling, home and school visits, skilling, education, etc.) through the Sweetlings programme, said officials in a release.

As per the officials, in many of their patients, the primary caregiver is the mother. Mothers of such children work very hard to make sure that their child’s diabetes is well controlled and that the child has a healthy, happy life. In the process, they often come under a lot of stress themselves. To recognise the hard work of these caring mothers, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a fun-filled programme was organised in which mothers enjoyed themselves for a day and let go of their worries.

The event which was held at the Anjuman Islam School, Bund Garden Road, Pune, included dance performances by the mothers, stalls for games and delicious food was also served.

Shefali Bajaj, chairperson, CSR Steering Committee, Bajaj FinServ, was the chief guest at the function and greatly appreciated the mothers’ hard work for their children. Dr Uma Divate, director, HCJMRI; Dr Anuradha Khadilkar, deputy director, HCJMRI; medical officers Dr Dipali Ladkat and Dr Shital Bhor; and Sandhya Gaikwad, chief social worker; and other HCJMRI staff were happy to see the mothers enjoy themselves for a change.

HCJMRI remains committed to improving healthcare for the underprivileged and continues to support children with diabetes and their dedicated mothers through initiatives like ‘Sweetlings