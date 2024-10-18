Ex-minister Laxman Dhobale likely to rejoin NCP (SP)

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laxman Dhobale is reportedly set to return to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Dhobale of Solapur recently met NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule in Mumbai, sparking speculation about his potential re-entry into the party. Dhobale of Solapur recently met NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule in Mumbai, sparking speculation about his potential re-entry into the party. (HT FILE)

Dhobale, who allied with the BJP through his Bahujan Rayat Parishad, is considering a shift back to NCP (SP) as his son Abhijit expresses interest in contesting from the Mohol constituency in Solapur district. The development has fueled talks that Dhobale could rejoin the Sharad Pawar camp.

Dhobale once had a close relationship with Sharad Pawar, who provided him with many political opportunities. However, he later moved to the BJP. With his son now aiming to contest from Mohol on an NCP (SP) ticket, Dhobale’s recent meeting with Sule has reopened discussions about his return.

Sources close to Dhobale indicate that a final decision is imminent, as the deadline for filing nomination forms is fast approaching.