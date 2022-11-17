Externed criminal found dead in Kondhwa, 3 arrested

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested three, including two minors, on charges of murder.

On Tuesday, Sumit alias Monya Kakasaheb Jadhav, an externed criminal, was attacked by motorcycle-borne accused with a cross bow and weapons near Ashoka Mews Society in Kondhwa.

Accused have been identified as Tohid Samir Sheikh (22), resident of Kondhawa Khurd and two minors were arrested from Z Bridge within eight hours of the murder. Police officials said that all accused were trying to leave the city when they were arrested.

According to police officials, Jadhav was externed from Pune city and district limits in November 2021, even after that, he was found dead in city limits.

Hemant Patil, police inspector, crime branch unit 5 said, “The murder was the outcome of an old rivalry. During interrogation it was revealed that heated arguments took place between Jadhav and the accused. Jadhav had also targeted the accused individually and thrashed them. Hence, they planned to kill Jadhav to settle score with him.”

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station.