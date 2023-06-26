Pune RTO: Faceless platform shows errors, applicants failing learning licence tests

While the state transport department in July 2022 had decided to offer key services including learning license tests on the ‘faceless’ platform, applicants appearing for licence tests on this platform are facing many difficulties. The platform shows errors when applicants appear for the licence test due to which chances of them failing the test are high. Crowd at learning licence department at RTO in Pune on Monday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Raju Ghatole, president, Maharashtra State Motor Driving Schools Association, said, “There are many issues with this faceless system at the learning license department. If an applicant has an old photo on his Aadhaar card, it is not accepted and shows ‘error’. Similarly, there are many errors popping up and due to this, applicants fail in the learning licence test due to a fault in the system.”

To avail services on the ‘faceless’ platform, applicants need to have their Aadhaar numbers linked to their mobile numbers. Applicants have to enrol themselves through Aadhaar number verification using the one-time password (OTP) sent on their registered mobile number/s. Only after due verification of other personal information of the applicants on the Aadhaar portal do their applications proceed.

Once the personal details of applicants, such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number are verified, six important services are made available to them online so that they do not have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the same. They can submit online applications from the comfort of their homes while saving precious time. The licenses or registration certificates are sent to them by post.

Divya Mohite an applicant said, “I visited the Pune RTO for a learning licence test, however, there was an error as the system did not match my aadhaar card photo since it is old. Due to this, they kept my learning licence on hold.”

There have also been issues with the system server since the past few days due to which applicants have had to wait for an entire day to get their work done.

Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde said, “We have made the learning licence test efficient with the faceless system but there are some errors which come up but they are solved immediately by our inspectors on duty.”