Factors that would determine Baramati poll results – Sympathy, organisational network & development

PUNE: If there is one Maharashtra constituency where election results will be closely watched today (on Tuesday), it’s Baramati, where the contest is between Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Pawar’s daughter and three-term MP Supriya Sule from NCP (SP). The contest also saw most members of the Pawar clan campaigning for Sule while Ajit Pawar appeared lonely in the battle. (HT PHOTO)

The contest here was much discussed throughout the Lok Sabha campaign amid several factors having their role in the final results.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

ALSO READ| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE

From the beginning, sympathy for Sharad Pawar was visible on the ground, particularly in rural areas of the constituency after Ajit Pawar rebelled against the party and joined ranks with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance.

At the same time, Ajit Pawar personally handled the campaign of Sunetra Pawar with BJP and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too putting behind her their organisational strength.

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE

There are six assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha seat with Sunetra Pawar is hoping to get lead from Khadakwasla, Purandar and Daund. At the same time, Baramati, Indapur and Bhor may help Sule, according to NCP (SP) party leaders.

The contest also saw most members of the Pawar clan campaigning for Sule while Ajit Pawar appeared lonely in the battle.

A day before the outcome, both Sule and Sunetra preferred to stay quiet instead of making any victory claims.

The Ajit Pawar camp fought the entire election appealing to voters not to fall prey to emotional appeal and instead vote for the development he carried out as MLA.

The NCP (SP), however, pitched the battle as Sharad Pawar versus Ajit Pawar with the latter with the help of the BJP trying to finish senior Pawar’s political career.

One of the leaders from Ajit Pawar’s party requesting anonymity said, “Though the sympathy is with Sharad Pawar; Ajit Pawar has good network of the party workers on the ground. Now, the results will depend on whether people choose sympathy or development.”

The results for Baramati constituency are likely to be clear by tomorrow late afternoon, said officials.

Baramati will have a total of 24 rounds of counting and each round will take 15 to 20 minutes after counting starts at 8 am.

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector, said, “The counting for Baramati and Pune Lok Sabha constituency is at Food Corporation of India godown at Koregaon Park. It is expected that by late afternoon, final results for all the four Lok Sabha constituencies will be clear.”

Chandrakant Pulandwarkar, divisional commissioner, and Suhas Diwase, district collector, on Monday, visited the Food Corporation of India godown at Koregaon Park and took a review of preparedness for counting.

Diwase said, “The employees are trained and instructions have been given as per the Election Commission of India.”