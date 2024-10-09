Fadnavis announces advance Ladki Bahin instalments anticipating poll code in Diwali

The instalments for the “Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana” for October and November will be credited in advance, said Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking in Akkalkot town in Solapur district on Tuesday. Fadnavis also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), warning women to be cautious of certain “stepbrothers” allegedly trying to disrupt welfare schemes. (HT PHOTO)

The decision has been taken due to the impending assembly election model code of conduct, which will be in effect during Diwali. Under the scheme, the state government credits financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month in the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Fadnavis noted that with Bhau Beej falling in November and the election code expected to be enforced by then, the government will credit instalments for both October and November in advance. “This means that Bhau Beej funds for November will reach your accounts early,” he said.

Fadnavis also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), warning women to be cautious of certain “stepbrothers” allegedly trying to disrupt welfare schemes.

“As long as your real brothers are in Mumbai, representing the Mahayuti alliance, we will ensure that these schemes continue,” he said.

The scheme launched in June by the state government aims at garnering support ahead of the elections, has so far deposited funds into the accounts of 22.2 million women over the past three months. An additional 2.1 million women are currently awaiting eligibility clearance, with the government incurring a monthly expenditure of ₹3,700 crore.

In Akkalkot constituency alone, 94,000 women have already received early disbursements.

The deputy chief minister also claimed that Anil Wadpalliwar, election in-charge for Congress state president Nana Patole, and Congress leader Sunil Kedar, have approached the Nagpur bench of the High Court to halt schemes like ‘Ladki Bahin,’ ‘Lek Ladki,’ and a 50% discount on bus tickets for women, citing them as wasteful expenses.

The state budget in July allocated ₹46,000 crore for the scheme. As the election approaches, the ruling Mahayuti government is promoting the scheme as part of their campaign to attract women voters. However, officials from the women and child welfare and finance departments suggested that the number of households earning below ₹2.5 lakh annually might be closer to 10 million, rather than the 25 million as claimed.