Fadnavis assures strict action against rising firing incidents in Pune

PUNE Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the Pune police are taking swift action to address the recent surge in firing incidents in the city, ensuring that the culprits are apprehended and punished. Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that Pune police are taking swift action to address the recent surge in firing incidents in Pune. (HT)

Fadnavis was speaking to the media after attending the virtual inauguration of three Vande Bharat trains in Maharashtra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two of which will originate from Pune and one from Nagpur.

Addressing concerns about the increase in firing incidents, with three reported in the past 36 hours, Fadnavis said, “The Pune police are taking immediate action, arresting those responsible, and ensuring they face punishment. Our government will not tolerate such incidents.”

Meanwhile, on talks among Mahayuti partners, Fadnavis said that seat-sharing discussions within the alliance are on while describing them as positive and free of conflict.

He also mentioned that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently met with representatives of the Dhangar community, who have been demanding reservation.

“The Maharashtra government is considering their demands, and the chief minister will take the necessary steps,” he said.

Later in the evening, Fadnavis visited several Ganesh mandals in the city as part of his ongoing public engagements.