A team of Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials inspected the accident spot near Bopdev Ghat on Thursday, where a tempo truck rammed into a group of college students on Wednesday, killing three students on the spot. The inspection aimed at assessing the circumstances that led to the fatal accident, examining possible road safety lapses and identifying corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. A tempo truck rammed into a group of college students on Wednesday, killing three students on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The RTO team examined the accident location to understand the road conditions, visibility, movement of heavy vehicles and other factors that could have contributed to the collision. The officials also assessed whether existing road safety arrangements were adequate, particularly considering the risks faced by motorists and pedestrians travelling through the ghat section. The inspection’s findings are expected to help the department identify specific safety interventions and determine whether any additional precautions are required to regulate vehicle movement in the area.

A senior RTO official, requesting anonymity, said, “The inspection was conducted to understand the exact circumstances under which the accident occurred and whether any road-related factors contributed to its severity. We are examining the gradient of the road, the approach to the bus stop, visibility, traffic movement and the safety arrangements at the location. We will assess whether additional road safety measures, warning signboards, speed restrictions or other interventions are required. The observations will be compiled and appropriate recommendations will be made to the concerned authorities. The objective is to ensure that such a tragic incident does not happen again.”

Kedar Mane, a road transport engineering expert said, “The Bopdev Ghat accident highlights the need to review road safety from an engineering perspective rather than treating it merely as a case of driver negligence. Ghat sections with downhill gradients require adequate speed-calming measures, advance warning signboards, crash barriers and proper traffic management. Equally important is ensuring that bus stops are located at safe distances from the carriageway and have adequate protective infrastructure. If students and pedestrians are forced to wait close to a high-speed traffic corridor without physical protection, they remain vulnerable to serious accidents. A comprehensive road safety audit should be conducted to identify black spots and implement engineering interventions to prevent such tragedies.”

The RTO inspection assumes significance as it could bring attention to road engineering and traffic management issues in the area, apart from the investigation into the driver’s alleged negligence. The department’s recommendations could include measures such as installing additional speed breakers, rumble strips, cautionary signboards, crash barriers and improving protection around the bus stop, depending on the findings. Coordination with the traffic police, road-owning agency and other concerned departments may also be required to implement the suggested measures.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday near the Trinity College of Engineering bus stop in the Yewalewadi area, close to Bopdev Ghat. According to preliminary police investigations, a tempo truck travelling downhill from the Purandar side towards Pune first rammed into a Hyundai Venue car travelling ahead of it. Following the collision, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and veered towards the roadside bus stop, hitting a group of students who were waiting for their buses. Five students sustained injuries and were rushed to different hospitals. Three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The other two injured students, Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale, were admitted to hospitals for treatment. All five were students of Trinity College of Engineering and were reportedly returning after appearing for their examinations. Police have arrested the tempo driver, identified as Pratik Chavan, 22, and further investigation is underway. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of students using the roadside bus stop and the movement of heavy vehicles along the downhill stretch.