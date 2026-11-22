The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday suspended the licences of seven medical stores and five drug manufacturers in Pune division for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as part of a state-wide enforcement drive, officials said on Saturday. The Pune division includes the Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts. (HT) more

The action was taken after inspections were conducted between November 2 to November 14. The Pune division includes the Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts.

The errant establishments whose licenses were suspended include—Shivam Pharma, Hadapsar; Bharat Chemist, Dehu Road; Ganesha Medical, Khed; Shrutikaraj Medicals, Moshi; Lifeline Medico, Talegaon Dabhade; and Arihant Medical and Morya Medical in Baramati.

The FDA also acted against drug manufacturers, cancelling licences of five allopathic and ayurvedic drug manufacturing units for non-compliance during the same period. The five licences cancelled include—Jeevak Ayurvedic Pvt Ltd in Kolhapur; Alhad Ayurvedic Products, Shahapur; Ratnatray Ayur Pharma, Kasba Sangaon, Kagal; Parco Pharmaceuticals, Nasrapur, Bhor, and Punarvasu Ayurved in Sangli.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (drug), Pune division, said inspections were carried out rigorously, including surprise visits. “While inspections of manufacturing units are mandated every three years, Maharashtra FDA conducts them annually to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Several violations were detected, including non-compliance with GMP norms and instances of adulterated ayurvedic products containing allopathic ingredients,” he said.

During the same period across Maharashtra, the drugs department conducted 319 inspections. These included 60 inspections of drug manufacturing units and 259 of retail establishments selling medicines. Following the inspections, 137 notices were issued; 114 licences were suspended and cancelled. Among manufacturing units, 24 notices were issued, 13 licences were cancelled, and five were suspended. Besides, 113 notices were issued to retailers, and 15 licences were cancelled and 81 suspended.

Furthermore, the department also conducted six search and seizure operations, confiscating drugs and cosmetics worth around ₹2.28 crore. Two FIRs were registered, and three people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the illegal sale of narcotic and habit-forming drugs, said officials.

FDA commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, said, “In line with the goal of Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration is continuously striving to ensure that citizens of the State have access to safe drugs, cosmetics and medical products of standard quality.”