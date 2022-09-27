Finally, PMC action against ‘I love’ boards defacing Pune

After repeated complaints regarding the “I love…” digital boards that have cropped up all across the city in the past few years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally taken cognisance of the matter, with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar Monday ordering action against these boards, a majority of which have been installed using public funds and without taking requisite permissions by local corporators.

Kumar, who is also serving as an administrator after the tenure of the general body ended in March this year, Monday directed action against these illuminated boards praising the city or particular localities which in reality are only defacing the respective areas. Kumar has now instructed the sky signs and building permission departments of the PMC along with all the ward offices to take action against such boards.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar Monday issued a written order stating, “There are various complaints about these boards from citizens. Citizens are raising these issues repeatedly at various forums. The media has also highlighted them. On this background, the municipal commissioner has asked to carry out an inquiry. It is found that all these boards have been installed without taking the sky signs’ department’s permission, which is mandatory. The boards are found to be using public electric supply. After getting the report, the municipal commissioner has asked to take action against all such boards.” All ward officers have been asked to submit an ‘action taken’ report to the commissioner’s office.

Apart from elected members, those aspiring to contest the upcoming civic polls, too, have installed similar such boards and put up their names under them. In most cases, the boards have been put up illegally without the permission of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) or PMC for electric supply. In many cases, the height of these boards is less, causing inconvenience to commuters. In many places, the boards are not functioning properly and the place beneath them is being misused for parking vehicles. Not just elected members and civic polls’ aspirants but commercial establishments too have installed such boards to market their brands, much to the inconvenience of pedestrians. The areas where these boards are prominently installed include Sarasbaug, Katraj, Koregaon park, Mohammadwadi, Swargate, Warje, Aundh and Yerawada.

A former elected member on condition of anonymity said, “The contractors for these boards were the same earlier and they would approach the elected members. As the elected members were getting a chance to display their own names with lights etc., many promoted the concept.”

Nandita Sane, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “It’s an irony that these digital boards say ‘I love’ Pune or various localities when in reality, they have become an eyesore for the city.”

Box

What the digital boards say: ‘I love Pune’ or ‘I love Katraj’ or ‘I love Sarasbaug’ and so on

Cost of each board: around Rs3 lakh to Rs10 lakh depending on the size

Areas where they have come up: Sarasbaug, Katraj, Koregaon park, Mohammadwadi, Swargate, Warje, Aundh, Yerawada. In many cases, the digital boards are not functioning properly with the place beneath them being misused for parking vehicles.