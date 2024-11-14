FIR lodged against man for submitting forged NA order

The sub-registrar’s office has lodged a complaint at Bund Garden Police Station against a land buyer for furnishing fake non-agricultural (NA) land order documents to carry out property registration at Sub Registrar II office on Thursday. The accused identified as Shivaji Ramdas Shende, 40, submitted a bogus NA order signed in the name of sub-divisional officer Snehal Barge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vidya Amol Sangale, 34, sub-registrar, Haveli lodged the first information report (FIR) under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 82 for the offence which took place on June 13, 2022, and the case was lodged on November 13.

The accused identified as Shivaji Ramdas Shende, 40, submitted a bogus NA order signed in the name of sub-divisional officer Snehal Barge and carried out registration of the property thus misleading and cheating the government, the complaint added.