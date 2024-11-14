Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FIR lodged against man for submitting forged NA order

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 15, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Vidya Amol Sangale, 34, sub-registrar, Haveli lodged the first information report (FIR) under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC and BNS Section 82 for the offence which took place on June 13, 2022

The sub-registrar’s office has lodged a complaint at Bund Garden Police Station against a land buyer for furnishing fake non-agricultural (NA) land order documents to carry out property registration at Sub Registrar II office on Thursday.

The accused identified as Shivaji Ramdas Shende, 40, submitted a bogus NA order signed in the name of sub-divisional officer Snehal Barge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused identified as Shivaji Ramdas Shende, 40, submitted a bogus NA order signed in the name of sub-divisional officer Snehal Barge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vidya Amol Sangale, 34, sub-registrar, Haveli lodged the first information report (FIR) under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 82 for the offence which took place on June 13, 2022, and the case was lodged on November 13.

The accused identified as Shivaji Ramdas Shende, 40, submitted a bogus NA order signed in the name of sub-divisional officer Snehal Barge and carried out registration of the property thus misleading and cheating the government, the complaint added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //