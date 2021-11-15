Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire at Hadapsar godown: Corpse of disabled worker recovered
pune news

Fire at Hadapsar godown: Corpse of disabled worker recovered

According to the Hadapsar police, a fire broke out at the 8,000 sq ft storage facility located at Sade Satra Nali in Hadapsar. The fire brigade received a call at 3.10 am and initially, two fire tenders from the Hadapsar fire station were sent
Firefighters douse the fire at the storage unit in Sade Satra Nali, Hadapsar, on Sunday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Firefighters douse the fire at the storage unit in Sade Satra Nali, Hadapsar, on Sunday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Pune fire brigade officials have traced recovered the corpse of a physically disabled worker from the debris of a storage unit in Hadapsar that caught fire early on Sunday morning.

According to the Hadapsar police, a fire broke out at the 8,000 sq ft storage facility located at Sade Satra Nali in Hadapsar.

The fire brigade received a call at 3.10 am and initially, two fire tenders from the Hadapsar fire station were sent.

The fire was brought under control after three hours.

Inspector Arvind Gokuke of the Hadapsar police station said, “The dead person was a staffer at the facility and was physically challenged. He had artificial legs and his body was recovered in the search operation carried out by the fire brigade officials and the police. A case related to accidental death has been lodged.”

The PMC’s fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said, “One worker has died in the fire. Victims usually take shelter where they feel safe but end up as casualties . We have informed the police. Prima facie it looks like a short circuit could be the possible cause behind the fire.”

Fire station officer Vijay Bhilare said, “All the decorative items stored in the unit were destroyed in the blaze. The site was a storage facility for various stage and event items like curtains, carpets, and various wooden and plastic items.”

On November 9, a major fire gutted an entire furniture godown in Pisoli. Another major fire damaged a furniture storage facility in the Gangadham area on the night of October 24. On October 7, one person was rescued by the Pune fire brigade after he was trapped in a major fire that broke out at a storage facility in Market Yard.

A major fire was reported at a 25,000 square feet godown of Big Basket in Bavdhan on September 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out