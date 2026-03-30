Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Karad’s Tasawade MIDC

Pune: A major fire broke out Monday morning at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Tasawade MIDC area of Karad tehsil, triggering panic in the industrial belt after a powerful explosion inside the premises. According to locals, the fire erupted after a massive explosion. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (HT)

Thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky and were visible from a distance, alarming workers and residents in nearby areas.

Fire department officials said the blaze followed an explosion inside the unit and spread rapidly across the facility. Multiple fire tenders from the Karad fire brigade rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for several hours to bring the situation under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent units.

Police said there were no reports of casualties or serious injuries until late afternoon, though the number of workers present at the time of the blast is still being verified. Officials added that the fire caused substantial damage to infrastructure, raw materials and finished goods, with large parts of the unit reduced to charred debris.

Additional superintendent of police Vaishali Kadukar, who coordinated the initial response, said a preliminary assessment points to a possible short circuit, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. “A case has been registered and a detailed probe is underway,” she said.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure safety and aid the investigation. As a precaution, nearby industrial units were evacuated while firefighting operations were underway.