Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire incident reported at Parekh Wada in Nana Peth; no casulties

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 07, 2025 05:28 AM IST

A major fire erupted at Parekh Wada in Nana Peth after Ram Navami. No casualties; cause under investigation. Firefighters controlled the blaze within an hour.

A major fire broke out at Parekh Wada, a three-storey traditional wooden structure located near the Ram Mandir in Nana Peth, on Sunday night. The incident occurred just hours after Ram Navami celebrations were held at the adjacent temple.

Fire chief Devendra Potphode was at the site, supervising the operation led by five officers and a team of 60 to 70 firefighters. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Fire chief Devendra Potphode was at the site, supervising the operation led by five officers and a team of 60 to 70 firefighters. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said officials.

According to fire brigade officials, a distress call was received at around 8:08 pm. In total, 10 fire engines, four water tankers, two emergency rescue vehicles, and five additional tankers from the vehicle depot were pressed into service.

Fire chief Devendra Potphode was at the site, supervising the operation led by five officers and a team of 60 to 70 firefighters.

Officials said firefighting teams positioned vehicles on all three accessible sides of the wada to effectively tackle the blaze. After confirming the building was unoccupied, they evacuated residents from adjacent structures as a precaution due to the dense smoke. Several gas cylinders were also removed from the premises to prevent any risk of explosions.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. Cooling operations were underway late till evening to eliminate the possibility of reignition.

The incident took place in a congested market area where narrow lanes and ongoing roadwork made the firefighting operation more challenging.

News / Cities / Pune / Fire incident reported at Parekh Wada in Nana Peth; no casulties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On