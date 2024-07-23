Fireman drowns in Chaskaman dam

A 41-year- old fireman associated with the Pune fire brigade department drowned in Chaskaman dam when a group of friends had gone for an outing on July 21. According to authorities, Phanse, along with the other six friends, were swimming in the wateres when he downed. The friends tried to save him, but he could not be rescued. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Sayaji Phanse, a resident of Nagpur Chawl in Yerawada area.

According to authorities, Phanse, along with the other six friends, were swimming in the wateres when he downed. The friends tried to save him, but he could not be rescued.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, fire brigade department, confirmed the tragic incident. “On Saturday night, he was on night shift and after completing his duty in the morning he went for outing with his friends where he met with an accident in which he lost his life.’’

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning to understand the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.