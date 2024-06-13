First phase of Metro to begin operations before Maha assembly elections

PUNE: The underground Mandai to Civil Court metro stretch is likely to become operational before the announcement of the state assembly elections this year, and the administration is preparing to complete all the works accordingly. With this, both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi metro corridors or the first phase of the metro project will be completed before the announcement of the state assembly elections this year. As the Maha-Metro had planned to finish all the works till August-end this year, it is clear that operations will likely begin from September. (HT HOTO)

Maha-Metro public relations officer Hemant Sonawane said, “The work of the underground metro between Swargate and Mandai is in progress. The Maha-Metro had planned to finish all the works till August-end this year. Thereafter, the Maha-Metro will be able to apply with the CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety). Once the CMRS gives its nod, the metro will be able to start commercial operations. The CMRS will take two to three weeks to carry out the inspection and give its nod.”

As the Maha-Metro had planned to finish all the works till August-end this year, it is clear that operations will likely begin from September. The model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections is likely to be announced by October this year. Before that, the Maha-Metro will be in a position to start commercial operations of the first phase of the metro project.

Meanwhile, the Maha-Metro is preparing all the groundwork for the extended Swargate to Katraj route. Sonawane said, “We are ready with all the administrative work. The proposal is with the central government. As soon as the metro gets the nod, work will start on the extension route.”

A senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader confirmed that instructions have been given to the Maha-Metro to speed up the work so that the first phase of the metro becomes operational before the end of the BJP-led Maharashtra government’s term.