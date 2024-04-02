 First phase of Shaniwarwada-Vishrambaugwada heritage corridor project complete - Hindustan Times
First phase of Shaniwarwada-Vishrambaugwada heritage corridor project complete

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 02, 2024 06:40 AM IST

The officials said though the project was started during the G20 conference last year, it was delayed as the administration was occupied by other infrastructural works

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) heritage cell has completed the first phase of painting buildings, footpaths and bus stops, based on traditional wada theme, on the corridor near Shaniwarwada and Vishrambaugwada as part of its city beautification plan, according to a press release issued by the civic body on Monday.

PMC has enlisted 251 heritage properties into Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 structures. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The officials said though the project was started during the G20 conference last year, it was delayed as the administration was occupied by other infrastructural works. During the G20 conference, foreign delegates visited Shaniwarwada, Nanawada and Dagdusheth Ganpati among other places and appreciated the architecture and wada culture during the tailored heritage walk.

Sunil Mohite, executive engineer, PMC heritage cell and the project incharge, said, “Our mission is to promote and project heritage walk routes at the international and national tourist circuit. Tenders have been floated and the second phase of the heritage walk plan will start soon.”

PMC has enlisted 251 heritage properties into Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 structures.

Heritage walk

Delhi Darwaja (starting point), Shaniwarwada, Kasba Ganpati, Lal Mahal, Nanawada, Bhau Rangari Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Bhidewada, Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir, Tulshibaug Ram Mandir, and Mahatma Phule Mandai

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
