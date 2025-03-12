Menu Explore
First ‘residue-free sustainable farming’ exhibition held in Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 12, 2025 06:40 AM IST

In a bid to encourage farmers to shift to organic farming and promote the concept of ‘family farmer’, the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University and Pune Agricultural College jointly organised the first such agricultural exhibition based on ‘residue-free sustainable farming’ in Pune between March 6 and March 10, 2025.

The exhibition targeted both rural and urban households, promoting the concept of having a ‘family farmer’ in every household. (HT PHOTO)
More than 50 residue-free crops were on display at the exhibition which saw participation from agricultural colleges and universities and other stakeholders from the local agricultural sector. The exhibition targeted both rural and urban households, promoting the concept of having a ‘family farmer’ in every household. The aim was to make citizens aware of the food production process and enable farmers benefit from direct income.

Professor Subhash Bhalekar, head, horticulture department, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, said, “The primary goal of this exhibition is to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture and promote organic and sustainable farming. This will provide farmers with knowledge about chemical-free farming techniques and increase the availability of safe and healthy food for consumers. Additionally, it aims to enhance transparency in the food production process and establish direct contact between farmers and consumers.”

