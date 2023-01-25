Home / Cities / Pune News / First steering committee meet held at SPPU

First steering committee meet held at SPPU

pune news
Published on Jan 25, 2023

This meeting covered the committee’s visits to universities. During the first meeting, steps taken in accordance with each university’s educational policy, issues of various varsities, and their actions taken were reviewed

The first day of the steering committee meeting was organised jointly by the State Higher and Technical Education Department and SPPU. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The first meeting of the steering committee formed for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday. Dr Nitin Karamalkar, chairman of the Education Policy 2020 Implementation Committee and former SPPU Vice-Chancellor said that during this meeting, the implementation of educational policy 2020 in all universities was reviewed.

The first day of the steering committee meeting was organised jointly by the State Higher and Technical Education Department and SPPU.

On this occasion, senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, director of the Higher and Technical Education Department Dr Shailendra Deolankar, prof Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman of NAAC executive committee, Vice Chancellor of State Skill University Dr Apoorva Palkar, Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis University Dr Vidya Yerwadekar, and representatives from various universities were present.

“This meeting covered the committee’s visits to universities. During the first meeting, steps taken in accordance with each university’s educational policy, issues of various varsities, and their actions taken were reviewed,” prof Karmalkar stated.

“Education Policy 2020 Plus should be implemented based on available information rather than opinions. Flexibility and freedom are critical components in this,” senior scientist Dr Mashelkar said.

While speaking on the occasion, prof Patwardhan stated, “For the sake of educational policy, the current method must be fundamentally altered. There is now an urgent need to establish a community of thinkers by reintroducing India’s original educational system.”

