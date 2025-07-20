Five Bangladeshi women held in Pune for illegal stay and prostitution

Pune Police have detained five Bangladeshi women from the Budhwar Peth red-light area for staying in the city without valid documents. The action was taken by the Faraskhana police station on Friday. After scrutinising their Bangladeshi national documents, police handed them over to a shelter house located in Katraj. From there, they will be deported back to their country after completion of formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Prashant Bhasme, senior police inspector at Faraskhana police station, said, “Acting on the tip, we raided a red light area in Malabai Cha Wada and detained five women illegally staying in the city without having proper documentation. They were involved in prostitution.”

According to Bhasme, they were staying here on average 2-2.5 years. After scrutinising their Bangladeshi national documents, police handed them over to a shelter house located in Katraj. From there, they will be deported back to their country after completion of formalities.