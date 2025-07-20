Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Five Bangladeshi women held in Pune for illegal stay and prostitution

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 05:46 am IST

Pune Police detained five Bangladeshi women in Budhwar Peth for illegal stay and prostitution; they will be deported after formalities.

Pune Police have detained five Bangladeshi women from the Budhwar Peth red-light area for staying in the city without valid documents. The action was taken by the Faraskhana police station on Friday.

After scrutinising their Bangladeshi national documents, police handed them over to a shelter house located in Katraj. From there, they will be deported back to their country after completion of formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Prashant Bhasme, senior police inspector at Faraskhana police station, said, “Acting on the tip, we raided a red light area in Malabai Cha Wada and detained five women illegally staying in the city without having proper documentation. They were involved in prostitution.”

According to Bhasme, they were staying here on average 2-2.5 years. After scrutinising their Bangladeshi national documents, police handed them over to a shelter house located in Katraj. From there, they will be deported back to their country after completion of formalities.

